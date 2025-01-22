Domestic air passenger traffic in India jumps by 6.12% to 161.3 mn in 2024

The domestic air passenger traffic increased by 6.12 per cent on-year in 2024 to 161.3 million, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday.

In 2023, the number of domestic air passengers stood at 152 million. Due to post-pandemic recovery, the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth stood at a significant 23.36 per cent in 2023.

According to the DGCA, IndiGo’s share in the domestic air passenger traffic increased from 60.5 per cent in 2023 to 61.9 per cent in 2024. India’s largest airline carried 99.9 million domestic air passengers in 2024.

In the same period, the share of SpiceJet decreased from 5.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent. The budget carrier carried six million air passengers within India in 2024.