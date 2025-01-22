Domestic air passenger traffic in India jumps by 6.12% to 161.3 mn in 2024

The domestic air passenger traffic increased by 6.12 per cent on-year in 2024 to 161.3 million, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday.
In 2023, the number of domestic air passengers stood at 152 million. Due to post-pandemic recovery, the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth stood at a significant 23.36 per cent in 2023.
According to the DGCA, IndiGo’s share in the domestic air passenger traffic increased from 60.5 per cent in 2023 to 61.9 per cent in 2024. India’s largest airline carried 99.9 million domestic air passengers in 2024.
In the same period, the share of SpiceJet decreased from 5.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent. The budget carrier carried six million air passengers within India in 2024.
Air India Group carried a total of 45.8 million domestic air passengers in 2024. In 2023, Air India Group carried a total of 39.49 million domestic air passengers.
Air India Group comprises Air India and Air India Express. Vistara merged into Air India in November 2024. AIX Connect merged into Air India Express in October 2024.
Air India Group currently operates a fleet of about total 300 commercial planes. The Group expects its size to grow to about 400 commercial planes in the next three years. Over the last two years, Tata Group-promoted airline has ordered a total of 570 commercial aircraft -- 220 from US-based Boeing and 350 from European planemaker Airbus.
In the month of December, the on-time performance of IndiGo was the best at 73.4 per cent. Air India Group stood at number two position in December at 67.6 per cent.