Donald Trump tariff sparks dumping fears among Indian manufacturers

Amid the United States’ imposition of higher tariffs on China, Indian exporters across various sectors are raising concerns about the ‘dumping’ of Chinese goods into the Indian market. Over the past two weeks, imports from China have surged, leading to a significant price disparity in some sectors, while oversupply is hurting domestic manufacturers, say industry players.

For instance, imported viscose staple yarn (VSY) is currently priced about Rs 13 per kilogram lower than its domestic counterpart. In other categories, such as rubber gloves (price difference is in the range of $8 per 1,000 units) and medical devices (imports surged up to 80 per cent in 12 key categories), the industry has already flagged the issue, seeking immediate government intervention through the imposition of anti-dumping duties (ADD). Sources from the toy industry also report a rise in imports of knocked-down kits from China, despite the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for such goods.

Though in the majority of these products the influx of Chinese goods in the last two weeks cannot be quantified at the moment, domestic players indicate a significant rise since the Donald Trump administration imposed higher tariffs on Chinese goods. The Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA) has already raised a warning about the possible closure of domestic spinning mills and resultant job losses due to the ‘unfair price structure’ caused by cheap imports of yarn from China. “Due to the US-China tariff war going on strongly, China has started dumping VSY in India at a very low price of Rs 185 per kg, versus the domestic VSY price of Rs 198 per kg. Hence, we want the immediate intervention of both the textile ministry and the commerce ministry to enforce ADD on the flooding of VSY imports,” said K Venkatachalam, chief advisor, Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA). Interestingly, the imports of viscose staple fibre (VSF), which is the raw material for manufacturing VSY, are already restricted through a Quality Control Order (QCO), and dumping in knitted fabrics and polyester yarn/fabrics is also curbed. “Hundreds of spinning mills are already under stress. Unchecked imports could severely impact this sector,” said Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of Coimbatore-based Indian Texpreneurs Federation, an industry body.

The government has already set up a helpdesk for industries to raise concerns regarding dumping, among other challenges due to Trump tariff. Among the industry players that have already knocked on the commerce ministry’s doors to safeguard the domestic industry are the Indian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers’ Association (IRGMA) and the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD). IRGMA also raised concerns regarding a possible rerouting of low-quality gloves through third-party countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, “where relabelling and repackaging practices obscure their origin and evade scrutiny.” The industry body, in a letter to the Drugs Controller General of India Rajeev Raghuvanshi, said there is now a “significant risk” of dumping of substandard gloves at a price which is “under-invoiced” and is being brought in at “rejection price.”

In a letter dated April 11, the IRGMA said that China and other countries are holding “excessive inventory” of these “substandard, non-BIS, phased-out chlorinated gloves” and are actively looking for alternative destinations to liquidate stock in countries like India as a “dumping ground.” With India not having an “explicit, enforceable ban on gloves in bulk form,” our ports and markets are at high risk of being used as a convenient disposal route for these “unsafe products,” it said. Vikas Anand, spokesperson of IRGMA, said that even before the tariffs were announced by the US, several unscrupulous importers were importing substandard and discarded gloves made in Malaysia into India. “These players were bringing in these near-expiry or expired gloves, which were discarded by countries like the US, at prices of $10–12 per 1,000 units as against the international price of $18–20 per 1,000 pieces. As a result, they were able to sell it in the Indian market for $15 per thousand pieces as such, thereby impacting the local industry,” he said.