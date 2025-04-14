Home / Industry / News / Govt to give bulk of ₹10,000 cr startup fund to AI, tech sectors: Official

Govt to give bulk of ₹10,000 cr startup fund to AI, tech sectors: Official

With an intent to build a strong ecosystem of the country for nurturing innovation and promoting startups, the government launched the Startup India initiative on January 16, 2016

Startups, Indian startups
In the Budget, the government announced a new FFS with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The commerce and industry ministry will allocate a major part of the second ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme (FFS) for startups to budding entrepreneurs in sectors such as new-age technology, artificial intelligence, and machine building, an official said.

In the Budget, the government announced a new FFS with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore. In 2016 also, the government had launched a similar scheme.

"We are going to dedicate a lot of this ₹10,000 crore fund of funds largely for the new age tech, AI, and machine building," the official said.

The 2016 scheme was set up to catalyse venture capital investments and is operationalised by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), which provides capital to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered AIFs, which in turn invest in startups.

SIDBI is expected to manage the second scheme also, the official added.

With an intent to build a strong ecosystem of the country for nurturing innovation and promoting startups, the government launched the Startup India initiative on January 16, 2016.

Also Read

India can be global hub for IP-led innovation: Accel's Prashanth Prakash

Xindus raises $10 mn in Series A funding round to scale up operations

Aman Gupta backs Piyush Goyal's push for deep-tech focus in startups

'Misplaced, illogical': BJP MP slams Zepto CEO's defence of Indian startups

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie enters startup debate, pens Linkedin post

As per the government's eligibility conditions, entities are recognised as 'startups' under the Startup India initiative by the department. So far, over 1,50,000 entities have been recognised as startups across more than 55 industries.

These units are eligible to avail tax and non-tax incentives under the Startup India action plan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India preparing to ship 40,000 tonnes of shrimp to US after tariff pause

Unsold affordable units drop 19% in top 7 cities in Q1CY25, bucking slump

Golden Growth Fund buys land parcel in South Delhi, eyes ₹100 crore revenue

Premium

Reciprocal tariffs: Customs scrutiny to get more strict everywhere

Premium

Vishwakarma scheme faces challenges with loan approval rate at just 28%

Topics :Artificial intelligencestartups in IndiaIndian startupsTechnologyCommerce ministry

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story