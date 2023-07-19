Home / Industry / News / Corporate funding in global solar up 54% to $18.5 bn in Jan-Jun: Report

Corporate funding in global solar up 54% to $18.5 bn in Jan-Jun: Report

During January-June 2023, global VC funding was at $3.8 billion through 33 deals, 3 per cent compared to $3.7 billion in 53 deals in the first half of 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Corporate funding in the global solar sector increased 54 per cent year-on-year to $18.5 billion in the first half of this year, says a report.

According to a Mercom Capital report, the total corporate funding was at $12 billion in the January-June period in 2022, the report said, adding that corporate funding includes venture capital, public market and debt financing.

"Even amidst tightening financial market conditions and high interest rates, the solar industry remained strong in the first half of the year.

"Besides AI, cleantech is one of the few sectors still attracting VC interest. Demand due to the Inflation Reduction Act (in the US) is so strong that even interest-rate sensitive public markets and debt financing increased," said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

During January-June 2023, global VC funding was at $3.8 billion through 33 deals, 3 per cent compared to $3.7 billion in 53 deals in the first half of 2022.

In India, some of the companies which raised VC funding are CleanMax Solar ($360 million), Navitas Solar ($5 million) and Prozeal Infra Engineering ($4 million).

The global debt financing sector saw a total of $8 billion funding from 33 deals, up 60 per cent from $5 billion raised through 30 transactions in January-June 2022.

Domestic firm ReNew secured $400 million in this segment.

Solar public market financing in the first six months of this year stood at $6.7 billion in 14 deals, 103 per cent higher than $3.3 billion through eight deals in the corresponding period in 2022.

Vibrant Energy secured $268 million financing from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to construct 300 MWac of wind-solar hybrid projects in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka in the project funding segment, it said.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Rooftop solar capacity increased 6.35% to 485 MW in Jan-Mar: Mercom

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

Grievance redressal process made OCC publishers more accountable: Report

Track cleared for 120 Vande trains as JV members sort out differences

Identified investments worth Rs 10 trillion, says shipping minister

SJVN's 2 plants in Himachal produce 50.5 mn units of power in one day

Govt evaluating option of building gas storage, says oil secretary

Topics :solarfundingInvestment

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story