Home / Industry / News / Drug sales stuck at pre-pandemic level, price rise shapes market growth

Drug sales stuck at pre-pandemic level, price rise shapes market growth

Respiratory medicines doing well as people recover from long-term effects of Covid-19

Sohini Das Mumbai
Premium
Drug sales stuck at pre-pandemic level, price rise shapes market growth

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Drug sale volumes are almost stuck at pre-pandemic levels but price growth has improved value, data from market research agency Pharmarack AWACS showed.
The Indian pharmaceutical market’s (IPM) volumes in April 2023 grew by 0.21 percent when compared to April 2019. Key therapy areas like cardiac, anti-diabetic and vitamins recorded negative volume or consumption growth, while respiratory, anti-infectives, and pain and analgesics had positive growth from April 2019 to April this year. (see chart).
Covid-19 primarily affects the respiratory system; individuals who have recovered from the virus may experience long-term respiratory symptoms like cough or shortness of breath. For people with pre-existing conditions like asthma, the impact could be even more severe.

Also Read

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

Essential medicines set for a highest ever price rise of 12% this year

As Singapore hangs man, these are the nations with the harshest drug laws

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

87 real estate deals signed for 1862 acres of land in FY23 across India

Luxury segment housing sales up by 151%, Delhi-NCR leads with 216% growth

As CNG and EVs expand in cities, fuel retailers look at the rural market

Multi-service platform ONDC beating Swiggy, Zomato: All you need to know

Avighna Group to invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop towers in Mumbai

Topics :CoronavirusDrug makers in Indiadrugs

First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story