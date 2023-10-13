E-tailers clock Rs 29,000 cr GMV in first 4 days of festive season sale

The first four days of the 2023 Festive Season Sale saw the overall e-tailing industry clocking a gross merchandise value (GMV) of about Rs 29,000 crore, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. This represents a year-on-year growth of 16 per cent when compared to the GMV of around Rs 25,000 crore during the same period in 2022.

Redseer said that 'Fomo' (fear of missing out) amongst Indian consumers, along with undertones of premiumisation boosted by accessible financing options, led to a stronger Day 0 and Day 1 of week 1 of the 2023 festive season sale.

"Premiumisation as a theme is clearly being seen in this festive season as consumer discretionary spending in high-ticket categories has done well,” said Mrigank Gutgutia, partner at Redseer. “Further, the steady growth in overall sales and high ASP (average selling price) categories reinforces the belief in the strength of the Indian consumption story. However, these are initial findings from the start of the festive month; we are closely looking at the emerging trends from the rest of the festive month to draw stronger conclusions on how consumption is evolving.”



Platforms selling high average selling price (ASP) categories, like mobiles, electronics and large appliances, witnessed a sharper increase in the average order value over business as usual (BAU) this year, when compared to last year. Further, consumers took advantage of the 'pre-book and price lock' feature, an industry-first feature, wherein users could lock in the prices for these high-value products even before the Festive Sale started. Due to this feature, along with attractive deals on high ASP items and easy financing options like 'no-cost EMIs', consumers locked in their choices in advance to avoid fear of missing out on these deals later during the actual festive sale period.



Due to this, Day 0, or the early access day, saw a 10x increase in sales over BAU, while Day 1 saw an over 7x increase in sales over BAU. Overall, during the first four days of the 2023 Festive Season Sale, daily sales were on average 6x more than BAU of 2023.

The second half of Week 1 Festive Sale could see strong momentum by low-ASP categories as well. Categories like fashion, beauty and personal care, and home, may gain traction in the second half of the 'Week 1 Festive Sale'.

A significantly high number of customers thronged the shopping platforms of e-commerce firms like Flipkart and Amazon with the beginning of their mega festival sales event.



Flipkart’s 'The Big Billion Days (TBBD)', which kicked off on October 8 (early access for VIP and Plus customers was granted on October 7), garnered 91 million customer visits on Day 1. Amazon India's Great Indian Festival (GIF), which also began on the same day with access for Prime members beginning a day earlier, generated a record 95 million customer visits in 48 hours. TBBD, which will run until October 15, triggered a sevenfold increase in orders over daily transactions and also significant growth in the Plus membership base.

E-commerce firm Snapdeal said it is expecting significant 30 to 40 per cent year-on-year growth during the festival period. SoftBank-backed e-commerce company Meesho said it was “delighted by the exceptional response” to its flagship Mega Blockbuster Sale. The company said that Tier-II, Tier-III, and Tier-IV cities/towns accounted for 70 per cent of orders.