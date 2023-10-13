Home / Industry / News / Construction equipment sector revenue likely to grow 14-15% in FY24: CRISIL

Construction equipment sector revenue likely to grow 14-15% in FY24: CRISIL

The increased pace of road construction, which accounts for 40 per cent of the demand for construction equipment, augurs well for the sector's growth

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
The revenue for the domestic construction equipment sector is expected to grow by 14-15 per cent in FY24 on the back of the government's focus on infrastructure, Crisil Ratings said on Friday.

Construction activity across the real estate and mining sectors will also play a supportive role, it said.

"Revenue for the domestic construction equipment sector is likely to grow 1415 per cent this fiscal on a high base of 29 per cent in the previous fiscal. This will be driven by continued government focus on infrastructure build-out, especially roads, metros, and railways, including projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)," the agency said in a statement.

The increased pace of road construction, which accounts for 40 per cent of the demand for construction equipment, augurs well for the sector's growth.

Manufacturers are also witnessing robust demand from the real estate and mining sectors, as well as from contractors of bridge, airport, and metro corridor, said Poonam Upadhyay, Crisil Ratings Director.

"In addition, some amount of pre-buying of equipment is also likely towards the last quarter of this fiscal, with the sector migrating to CEV Stage-V2 emission norms from April 1, 2024, which will increase equipment prices," Upadhyay added.

In volume terms, the sector is projected to achieve all-time high sales of 1.2 lakh units this fiscal, compared to 1.1 lakh units in FY23.

Earthmoving equipment accounted for 70 per cent of sales volume last fiscal, material handling and concrete equipment 22 per cent, while material processing equipment comprised the rest, the report said.

Topics :Construction sectorConstruction industrymanufacturing

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

