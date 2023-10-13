Home / Industry / News / Waning demand for IT services hits hiring at majors Indian tech companies

Waning demand for IT services hits hiring at majors Indian tech companies

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCLTech have seen employee headcount reducing in the second quarter as they reported weak results

Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's top IT service providers are going slow on hiring as clients cut back spending and defer projects due to macroeconomic challenges, in a U-turn from the excesses of the past few years made in anticipation of further growth.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCLTech have seen employee headcount reducing in the second quarter as they reported weak results. Infosys and HCL trimmed their full-year revenue outlook.

"Firms overhired in 2021-2022 in anticipation of further growth this year, which has not materialized, and there is a big emphasis from most service providers to utilize their current workforces," said Phil Fersht, CEO of U.S. IT advisory HFS Research.

A slowdown in campus hiring - the mainstay employee resource of the Indian IT industry which has build its niche on being able to appoint throngs of engineers on various client projects - began in the April-June quarter and has accelerated since, triggering fears of a hit to the economies in the U.S. and UK.

Analysts have said they do not see demand for IT services returning anytime soon, reinforced by muted hiring trends across the top IT firms, as clients cutting discretionary spending after a pandemic boom.

Infosys added over 83,000 employees in the last two fiscal years, while TCS' employee headcount surged by over 120,000 and HCL added about 57,000.

In contrast, Infosys' net employee headcount has fallen by 14,470 in the first half of this year and HCLTech's by about 4,800. TCS' net employee reductions stood at 5,810 in the same period.

Many have held off, or are revisiting plans on recruiting from colleges and working on improving employee utilization, or the number of billable working hours for an employee.

"In a way we hired ahead of demand predicted ... with that slowing down this year, our employee utilization fell. We still have a significant fresher bench with us and room for utilization improvement," Infosys chief financial officer Nilanjan Roy said during the earnings media conference.

Infosys is targeting 84%-85% in employee utilization from the current 81.8%, Roy said.

Also Read

Freshers face challenge to get jobs due to those who graduated last year

Here's how AI is once again putting tech companies in the hiring mood

Delhi, Mumbai lead in hiring by companies; southern city third: Report

As the race for AI domination intensifies, Apple looks for talent

Slowdown in hiring by 7% witnessed in May, tier-2 cities shine: Report

47% Indians to spend over Rs 10,000 in upcoming festive season: Report

CDSCO gives 6-month extension to medical device manufacturers for imports

Global residential prices fall but high demand keeps Indian cities costly

Accenture skips pay hikes and promotions in India and Sri Lanka this year

Big Four accounting firms make $4 bn from India biz; expand into consulting

Topics :IT serviceHiringTech companies

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story