Everyone wants to do business with India due to strong fundamentals: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the entire world wants to do business with India today as the country's fundamentals are strong.

He said that inflation is under control, foreign exchange reserves crossed $ 700 billion and the country is recording healthy economic growth rates.

He added that India is also the most preferred investment destination.

"John Chambers mentioned to me 2-3 days ago that there is $ 3 trillion (money) looking for investment avenues and there is no better destination than India for that money. The former Cisco boss offered his services as India's brand Ambassador to the world. That is India today," Goyal said at an event here.