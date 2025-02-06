Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Experts differ on IBBI's move to permit flat possession during insolvency

Experts differ on IBBI's move to permit flat possession during insolvency

One of the major decisions in the new amendments would allow resolution professionals to hand over possession of plots, apartments, and flats to homebuyers while the insolvency process is ongoing

Real Estate
Real Estate
Sanket Koul Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sector experts seem divided over the legal and practical implications of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s (IBBI) recent amendments to its regulations, which include giving homeowners possession of their properties during the ongoing insolvency process.
 
While welcoming the attempt to address challenges in real estate insolvencies, Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates, said the changes may risk weakening the insolvency framework by introducing legal ambiguities and potential conflicts.
 
“Without stronger safeguards, clearer implementation guidelines, and mechanisms ensuring homebuyers’ interests are genuinely prioritised, these changes may end up being well-intentioned but largely ineffective,” he added.
 
One of the major decisions in the new amendments would allow resolution professionals to hand over possession of plots, apartments, and flats to homebuyers while the insolvency process is ongoing.
 
The step is expected to cover several real estate developers, including Jaypee, Unitech, Amrapali, Supertech, and Ajnara, which are facing bankruptcy proceedings.
 
Welcoming the move, Aashiesh Agarwaal, senior vice-president (SVP), research and investment advisory, Anarock Capital, said that homebuyers, particularly those who have paid significant sums to the developer for completed units that have not been handed over, will benefit greatly from these amendments.

Also Read

IBBI revises insolvency rules to support homebuyers in resolution process

Ibbi proposes coordinated insolvency resolution for interconnected entities

IBBI updates liquidation process rules to boost transparency, efficiency

IBBI amends standards for info utilities rules to enhance verification

Information Utilities can use PAN card to verify users registering debt

 
“By allowing possession handover to these homebuyers, we can ease their financial and emotional burden while also reducing the potential for litigation and driving speedier resolutions,” he added.
 
This, however, can happen only after the relevant committee of creditors (CoC) approves such proposals with at least a 66 per cent majority, according to a notification by the bankruptcy regulator.
 
“Although homebuyers may benefit from the provision, the requirement of a 66 per cent majority approval from the CoC, which is dominated by financial institutions, means the decision largely remains out of their hands,” Patel said.
 
Patel cautioned that if homebuyers take possession but the insolvency process later results in liquidation, their rights may be uncertain, potentially leading to more litigation.
 
The amendments also allow for the appointment of facilitators for sub-classes within large creditor classes, such as homebuyers, to ensure their effective participation in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). This includes facilitating communication between the authorised representative and the creditors assigned to them, and providing information and clarifications to creditors about the insolvency resolution process.
 
It also gives the CoC the right to invite relevant land authorities, such as the Noida Authority and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), to their meetings for inputs and perspectives on regulatory and land development-related matters.
 
While Agarwaal said it will help minimise disputes after the resolution plan is accepted, Patel contended that the move to invite land authorities appears to be more symbolic than substantive, as their participation is neither mandatory nor binding, leaving key regulatory bottlenecks unresolved.
 
Mohit Mittal, chief executive officer (CEO) of real estate investment firm Mores, added that while the reforms strengthen homebuyer protections and transparency, they require effective implementation and stakeholder cooperation to balance insolvency objectives with sector-specific needs.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PlaySuper raises $500,000 in seed funding led by IAN Angel Fund, 100X.VC

Setting up CBG plants can reduce Delhi's pollution by 30%: Nomura study

Monthly natural gas trades shoot up nearly 4x in January, says IGX

India ranks third globally for LEED green building certification in 2024

US-based Cognizant sees headcount decline by 10,700 to 336,800 in Q4

Topics :IBBIIBBI’s draft frameworkReal Estate Home buyers flats

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story