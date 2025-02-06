PlaySuper raises $500,000 in seed funding led by IAN Angel Fund, 100X.VC

Gaming commerce startup PlaySuper has raised $500,000 in a seed funding round led by IAN Angel Fund and 100X.VC, with participation from angel investors. The company plans to accelerate product development, expand market reach, and hire talent with the latest round of funds raised, including a product head to strengthen its business-to-business (B2B) partnerships.

It added that the gaming company plans to expand into Southeast Asia (SEA) within six months, followed by the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions, and Latin America (LATAM).

PlaySuper will launch a hyper-personalised in-game store allowing integration without requiring updates.

“Gaming is the largest form of entertainment today, yet mobile game retention remains an unsolved problem. With this funding, we’re doubling down on product innovation and strategic partnerships to make in-game commerce mainstream,” said Shouradeep Chakraborty, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), PlaySuper.

The Gurugram-based company, barely 10 months old, enables gamers to shop while they play, unlocking a monetisation model for game developers and improving player engagement.

“With early partnerships already in place with leading gaming studios, the company is ready to disrupt the industry by making in-game commerce a mainstream revenue model. Over the next year, the company will focus on launching its in-game store, scaling its reach into new markets, and deepening its collaborations with game developers,” the company said in a statement.

The firm was founded by second-time entrepreneurs Shouradeep, Upamanyu, and Abhir in April 2024.