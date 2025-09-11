Export associations seek RBI relief to prevent fallout from tariffs

Major export associations on Thursday met senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking several relaxations in the wake of the US imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. Their demands included a moratorium on loan repayments, relaxation of non-performing asset (NPA) norms, and extensions on due dates without penalties, among other measures.

They also sought additional support from Indian banks through increased lending to the sector by creating a sub-category under priority sector lending (PSL) norms. Although exports are part of PSL, bank funding to the sector remains muted, they said. Additionally, exporters asked the central bank to allow the domestic currency to depreciate freely so that they can recoup some of the losses incurred due to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The US administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. Of this, 25 per cent is in the form of reciprocal tariffs, while the remaining 25 per cent is linked to India’s oil purchases from Russia. The reciprocal tariffs took effect on August 7, while the additional 25 per cent tariff related to oil purchases came into effect on August 27. “The demand from exporters is twofold: addressing the 50 per cent tariffs and critical banking issues of exporters,” said Ajai Sahai, director general and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations. “On the tariff side, exporters—particularly those catering to the US market—are seeking a moratorium on loan payments by one year, relaxation in NPA norms, and extensions on due dates without penalties. In addition, exporters are urging the RBI to guide banks to increase lending to the sector by creating a sub-category under PSL. Despite exports accounting for over 20 per cent of India’s GDP, credit to exporters remains muted, and greater support from banks is seen as essential,” he said.

The associations that met senior RBI officials included the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Confederation of Indian Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA), and the All India Association of Industries. Among other issues raised was the concern that the exchange rate is not benefiting exporters; instead, it is increasing the cost of imports for the economy, a source privy to the discussions said. The source added that while the Indian rupee has depreciated against the dollar, several other currencies have also weakened, meaning exporters are not gaining any advantage. In addition, the prevailing geopolitical situation is posing a significant challenge for exporters.

The RBI remained in a listening mode and refrained from committing to any specific action, the source added. Last month, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank would step in if the 50 per cent tariffs affected domestic economic growth. Responding to a question regarding the impact of US tariffs at the Ficci-IBA annual banking conclave, Malhotra said: “We have provided ample liquidity to the banking sector and whatever else is required to support the growth of the economy, including those sectors which are impacted more. If it happens, we will not be found wanting in our job.”