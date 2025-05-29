FDI inflows set to grow further, says DPIIT secretary at CII summit

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows are expected to grow further, building on the elevated levels seen over the past four to five years, said Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), on Thursday.

Speaking at the Annual Business Summit 2025 hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Bhatia said, “We expect this inflow to grow further. And if you see the last four, five years, this normal—if you can call it a normal of FDI which used to be added over—has stepped up to a much higher level. And the interest of foreign investors is on account of the positive story which is seen by them when looking from the outside into the country.”

He added that while there may be some debate around the FDI figures, India received around $81 billion in foreign direct investment during the last fiscal—the third-highest ever, with the peak being $84 billion. “We expect this inflow to grow further,” he reiterated.

Bhatia further said, “We should look at investments with a long-term horizon—returns over eight to ten years or even more. A larger, longer investment outlook can yield maximum returns. And I see no reason why domestic investment should lag, especially when we have very supportive policies in place.”

“We have industrial corridors, building industrial parks. We have a number of sector-specific schemes which are also focused at promoting rising with that industry. We have a very successful scheme which is focused on electronic and electronic components,” he added.

Bhatia stressed the role of start-ups and innovation. “We are building a vibrant start-up ecosystem through incubators and industry–academia linkages. Start-ups must be integrated into industry to drive new products, new processes, and scale.”

“If domestic investment is strong, it acts as a multiplier—three to four times more attractive for foreign capital. With government and industry working together, and a young, skilled population, India is well positioned to sustain high growth in the years ahead,” he added.

“To unlock trade partnerships between India and Australia this year, the Australian Prime Minister launched a new roadmap for economic engagement with India. It identifies four super-highways of growth: clean energy, education and skills, agribusiness, and tourism,” said Tim Thomas, CEO, Australia India Centre.

Bhatia also highlighted how India is emerging as a reliable and attractive destination for investment, even amid global uncertainty.

“Today’s uncertainty is more external than internal,” Bhatia noted, pointing to the post-COVID realignment of global trade relations and supply chains. “Companies are increasingly seeking to diversify manufacturing bases to build resilient value chains. This has created opportunities for India.”

He emphasised the momentum behind India’s bilateral trade engagements, including agreements with the UAE, Australia, and the UK. “These pacts are opening up new markets and expanding our global footprint,” he said.