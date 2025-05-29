India's first AI SEZ to be set up in Nava Raipur with ₹1K cr investment

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to set up the country’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-based Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in its capital Nava Raipur.

It will be a special area, which is being prepared only for the development and operation of technologies related to AI and computer data, a senior state government official said.

There will be state-of-the-art computer systems and servers and companies from across the world will do their digital work from Chhattisgarh, the official added.

The government has given tax and other legal exemptions to the SEZ so that new technologies can be developed rapidly. “This is the first time that such an area is being built in India completely focused on AI, which will make Nava Raipur the next digital hub,” the official said, adding that the project is being considered as a significant step towards making India a technology leader at the global level.

ALSO READ: Biz collaborations for a circular economy via FTA to boost EU-India ties The project is being developed by RackBank DataCenters Pvt Ltd with an investment of about ~1,000 crore. The official said the SEZ would be spread over an area of about 6 acres and would have 1.5 lakh square feet data centre equipped with modern technology. In the future, there is a plan to build four high-density data centres with a total capacity of 80 Mw, which will be able to handle the digital network of many states. Vishnu Deo Sai described it as a new beginning of Nava Chhattisgarh and said that the investment will bring new employment opportunities for the youth. This scheme will take forward the vision of Digital India and Make in India, Sai added. Chief Ministerdescribed it as a new beginning of Nava Chhattisgarh and said that the investment will bring new employment opportunities for the youth. This scheme will take forward the vision of Digital India and Make in India, Sai added.