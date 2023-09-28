Home / Industry / News / Finalising policy for using municipal waste in road construction: Gadkari

Finalising policy for using municipal waste in road construction: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said his ministry is finalising a policy for use of municipal waste in road construction

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said his ministry is finalising a policy for use of municipal waste in road construction.

Addressing a press conference, Gadkari further said the government is considering offering incentives to construction equipment manufacturers for not using fossil fuels.

"We are finalising the policy for using municipal waste in road construction," he said.

Gadkari said his ministry has taken several initiatives to decarbonise the transport sector and that the government is working on developing electric highways between Delhi and Jaipur.

Electric highways cater to electric traction for vehicles in the same manner as is done for railways. This is based on a prevalent technology in countries like Sweden and Norway. It involves the provision of power cables, which can be utilised by a vehicle which caters to this type of technology. The vehicle will utilise the power from this cable for its traction.

At present, the ministry is evaluating various technologies.

Topics :Nitin GadkariMinistry of Road Transport and Highwaystransport sector

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

