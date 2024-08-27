Financial institutions face operational challenges due to new Trai mandate

While most banks indicated that they may not be affected by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) mandate to block messages with unregistered URLs, OTT links, and APKs—since they typically do not send marketing content—financial institutions that do send promotional messages are expected to face operational challenges.

Trai has mandated telecom companies to block messages containing unregistered URLs, OTT links, APKs, or call-back numbers starting September 1. Financial institutions, and many other entities that have not registered their content with the operators, will see their content getting blocked. As per reports, currently, only the headers and templates are registered with telecom operators, not the content of the messages. But from September, telecom operators have to review the content of the messages and accordingly allow or block them depending on whether they are registered or not.



India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has already whitelisted its content as per the regulatory requirement, so this directive from Trai is unlikely to have any impact on them or their customers, according to sources.

According to a banker at a private sector bank, this Trai mandate is applicable to marketing content sent over SMS, which will have links to websites or ask customers to download APKs. “Our SMS are mostly alerts for customers that will not have links. Also, the SMS service providers are aware of this regulation and are ensuring that it is complied with,” he said.



However, experts indicated that financial institutions that send marketing content will face issues if they do not adhere to the guidelines by the August 31 deadline.

“The primary challenge lies in the operational aspect of whitelisting every communication link and number used by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. This requires meticulous coordination with telecom operators and swift updates to our systems to ensure seamless communication post-registration,” said KV Dipu, Senior President & Head-Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

“While this is a complex task, particularly in terms of integrating and managing these lists across various communication channels, we see it as an opportunity to refine our processes and strengthen our communication framework. The key is to ensure that these changes are implemented without any disruption to the customer experience, which remains our top priority. By working proactively with all stakeholders, we are confident that we can overcome these challenges efficiently,” he added.



An insurance executive said there could be a temporary disruption or delay in the communication between banks, financial institutions (FIs), and their customers if the registration process is not completed by the deadline, adding that the process of registering and whitelisting messaging content might introduce additional costs for both telecom companies and businesses. For telecom companies, this could involve investments in technology and personnel, while businesses might have to incur fees for registration and compliance checks, he said.

Another insurance executive, speaking anonymously, said they are in the process of transitioning a few communications to WhatsApp as they work towards full compliance. “We are trying to become compliant with certain aspects of the norms by August 31, while we achieve gradual compliance for the remaining over a period of time,” he added.