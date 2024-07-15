Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Four sedimentary basins likely to hold 22 billion barrels of oil: S&P

Four sedimentary basins likely to hold 22 billion barrels of oil: S&P

Andaman Sea a focal point for oil exploration, S&P Global Commodity Insights said

crude oil
Representative Picture
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Four largely unexplored sedimentary basins—Mahanadi, Andaman Sea, Bengal, and Kerala-Konkan—are estimated to have hydrocarbon potential of about 22 billion barrels of oil equivalent, S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Monday.

Recent findings by global exploration companies in the North-Sumatra Basin, which lies in Indonesian waters just off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, have made the Andaman Sea a focal point for frontier exploration, S&P said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Over the past three to four years, global exploration companies have increasingly focused on deepwater and ultra-deepwater areas in pursuit of major discoveries, S&P said, attracting attention to the four category-II and category-III basins in India. The recent findings by Harbour Energy and Mubadala in the North-Sumatra Basin have made the Andaman Sea a focal point for frontier exploration, it added.

"ONGC and Oil India hold acreages in the Andaman waters under the Open Acreage Licensing Program (OALP) and have planned a few significant projects. However, India still awaits the entry of an international oil company with deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration expertise to participate in current and upcoming OALP bidding rounds and explore these frontier regions," said Rahul Chauhan, upstream analyst at Commodity Insights.

Currently, an estimated 10 per cent of India's 3.36 million sq km wide sedimentary basin is under exploration, and the government plans to increase this to 16 per cent by the end of 2024. However, this is far below the government's target of India's exploration acreage to 1 million sq km by 2030. It has already reduced the 'No-Go' areas in India’s exclusive economic zone by almost 99 per cent.

Under OALP, India allows upstream companies to carve out areas for oil and gas exploration. Exploration companies can put in an expression of interest for any area throughout the year. Such interests are accumulated thrice a year following which the areas sought are put on auction.

Exploration and production (E&P) activities in India's oil and gas sector offer investment opportunities worth $100 billion by 2030, and the government is in favour of minimising regulatory delays, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri said last week.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LNG imports set to slump as monsoon hits power demand: S&P analyst

As crude oil prices rise, rupee falls 5 paise to 83.54 against US dollar

S&P Global Ratings retains India's growth forecast for FY25 at 6.8%

S&P retains India FY25 GDP growth estimate at 6.8%; forecast lower than RBI

Premium

Budget 2024-25 likely to retain FY25 fiscal deficit target of 5.1%

Topics :S&P global RatingsAndaman and Nicobar Islandsoil

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story