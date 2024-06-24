Home / Economy / News / S&P retains India FY25 GDP growth estimate at 6.8%; forecast lower than RBI

S&P retains India FY25 GDP growth estimate at 6.8%; forecast lower than RBI

For the fiscal years 2025-26 and 2026-27, S&P projected growth rates of 6.9 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively

S&P global
While another rating agency Fitch estimates India's growth at 7.2 per cent in FY'25, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) estimates India's GDP to grow at 7 per cent | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

S&P Global Ratings on Monday retained India's GDP growth forecast for the current financial year at 6.8 per cent and said high interest rates and lower fiscal spur would temper demand.

In its economic outlook for Asia Pacific, S&P Global Ratings said India's economic growth continues to surprise on the upside with the economy growing 8.2 per cent in fiscal year 2023-24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We expect growth to moderate to 6.8 per cent this fiscal year, with high interest rates and lower fiscal spur tempering demand in the non-agricultural sectors," it said.

For the fiscal years 2025-26 and 2026-27, S&P projected growth rates of 6.9 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

S&P's estimates for FY'25 is lower than that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which earlier this month projected the Indian economy to expand at 7.2 per cent in the current fiscal, on the back of improving rural demand and moderating inflation.

While another rating agency Fitch estimates India's growth at 7.2 per cent in FY'25, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) estimates India's GDP to grow at 7 per cent. Moody's Ratings and Deloitte India estimates India's GDP to grow at 6.6 per cent in 2024-25 fiscal, while Morgan Stanley projects growth rate of 6.8 per cent.

For China, S&P raised its 2024 GDP growth forecast to 4.8 per cent, from 4.6 per cent but sees a sequential slowdown in the second quarter. The combination of subdued consumption and robust manufacturing investment will weigh on prices and profit margins, it said.

Also Read

India Q4 GDP numbers today: Will the actual data match the predictions?

India's GDP growth rate jumps to 7.8% in Q4; FY24 growth at 8.2%

Goldman Sachs ups India 2024 GDP forecast to 6.7%; sees RBI rate cut in Q4

India Ratings raises sovereign GDP growth estimate for FY25 to 7.1%

T20 WC, India vs Bangladesh: Antigua weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

India's LNG demand surge supports Asia's declining imports in June

Future beyond software: How can India bring next wave of lucrative jobs?

PLI scheme review committee raises concern over delays in payments

Pandemic exposure lowered wage aspirations of rural women: World Bank

Informal entities in manufacturing lost 5.4 million jobs in 7 years

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India GDP growthS&P global RatingsChina GDP growth

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story