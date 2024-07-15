Rajasthan investment summit: Trade body suggests measures for success

A trade body in Rajasthan has proposed a host of steps to make the government’s upcoming investment summit a success. Some of them include resource mapping of the state which will give investors a rough idea about the availability of land in a particular area for investment, and also the availability of minerals and other resources on it.

In a letter to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, All Rajasthan Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) has said that the government should draw lessons from the previous event which couldn’t attract the amount of investment it had expected. This time, the summit is expected to be held in December. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ARTIA claimed that as many as 4,192 memoranda of understanding (MoU) and letters of intent (LoI) worth Rs 10 trillion were signed at ‘Invest Rajasthan-2022’ in Jaipur on October 7-8 in 2022. But, the trade body claimed that not even 10 per cent of those investment proposals saw the light of the day.

“We do not want this to happen again so we have suggested a few things to the state government to make the upcoming event successful,” executive president of ARTIA, Prem Biyani said.

“We have suggested to the CM that resource mapping of Rajasthan should be done, through which the investor should be told in which subdivision area of the state how much government land is proposed or available for investment, what raw material is available in that subdivision area in the form of mineral or agricultural commodity or other form, using which industrial units can be established there,” Biyani said.

Along with this, the production data of the last decade of agricultural commodities and minerals produced in that area should also be listed. He added that resource mapping of every subdivision area of the state should be done.

Kailash Sharma, senior vice-president of ARTIA said that apart from manufacturing, the service sector also has a huge potential for investment, which includes many areas especially in the education and health sector.

“For this also, feasibility reports of all the subdivision areas of the state should also be prepared by experts, so that the investor can know where he can invest,” Sharma said.

Biyani believed that the state government should not discriminate between small and big investors, rather it should ensure that all types of investors get full respect from the state government.

Similarly, to make the single window scheme effective, all clearances on every investment proposal must be ensured within a maximum of one month, the entrepreneur himself should not go anywhere but all clearances should be made available to him. For this, the government should incorporate result-oriented officers in the mainstream of Invest-Rajasthan.