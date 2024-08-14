Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Foxconn chairman Young Liu meets PM Modi, discusses India investment plan

Foxconn chairman Young Liu meets PM Modi, discusses India investment plan

Liu had also visited India in July last year to attend the Semicon India conclave where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi Foxconn
In a post on X, PM Modi said, 'Wonderful to meet Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn).' | X@narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The chairman of iPhone contract manufacturer Foxconn, Young Liu, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed the company's investment plan in India.

"Wonderful to meet Mr. Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). I highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors. We also had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Liu had also visited India in July last year to attend the Semicon India conclave where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Liu was conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.

Foxconn is estimated to employ over 40,000 people in India. The company's total investment in India is estimated to be in the range of $9-10 billion.

The company is in the process of expanding its iPhone production facility, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and an Apple Airpods plant.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC rejects plea against putting off NEET-Super Speciality 2024 examination

Har Ghar Tiranga: Demand for flags helped women's SHGs thrive, says govt

PM Modi to lead 78th I-Day celebrations, about 6,000 special guests invited

I-Day 2024: Jammu attacks, Trump assassination bid amplify focus on Delhi

Ahead of I-Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to victims of partition

Topics :Narendra ModiRepublic DayFoxconnInvestments in IndiaiPhone

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story