Himachal CM Sukhu announces projects worth Rs 696 cr to boost tourism

The chief minister directed the officers to expedite the projects and complete them within stipulated time

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that 11 projects with an outlay of Rs 696.47 crore are underway to give a fillip to the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.

Presiding over a meeting of the tourism department here last evening, he said tenders have been invited for all these projects, aiming to enhance the influx of tourists in the state, a statement issued here on Wednesday said.

"It was essential to enhance the overall tourism experiences in the state and create new infrastructure as tourism is a key sector for our economy supporting the livelihood of thousands of families directly or indirectly," he said.

As per the statement, the 11 projects include a convention centre at Dharamshala (Rs 161.91 crore); beautification of Palampur and Nagrota Bagwan (Rs 95.50 crore); wellness centre at Nadaun (Rs 91.42 crore); ice skating rink cum roller skating rink at Dharamshala (Rs 39.51 crore), among others.

The chief minister directed the officers to expedite the projects and complete them within stipulated time.

The state government has declared Kangra district as the tourism capital of the state and necessary infrastructure was being created to facilitate the visitors, he said.

The Pong Dam would be transformed into a 'birders paradise' and would become a national centre for excellence in water sports, the CM said adding that the Kangra airport was being expanded which will go a long way in attracting high-end tourists to this region.

Sukhu said the number of tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh has significantly increased, touching 1.13 crore till July 2024.


Topics :Himachal Pradeshtourisminfrastructure projects

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

