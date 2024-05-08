Home / Industry / News / Framework for state mining index to be finalised soon: Mines secretary

A state mining index would boost cooperative federalism as well as competition among states, Mines secretary V L Kantha Rao said at a day-long workshop on State Mining Index here

The index would serve as a tool for stakeholders of the mining sector to understand different aspects related to the ease of doing mining business within a state, he added.
The government is likely to soon finalise a framework for a state mining index which would serve as a tool for stakeholders and ensure ease of doing mining business, an official said on Wednesday.

Principal secretaries, directors and other officials from 26 states participated in the workshop to discuss and finalise the indicators and sub-indicators of performance which form part of the index framework and methodology.

Post consultations and feedback from states, a framework of the state mining index will be finalized and released in July 2024 for actual ranking to take place in April next year, Kantha Rao said.

The secretary also made a plea to states to help in data collection efforts by properly submitting the statistical returns in time.

