From Mangalyaan-2 to Shukrayaan-1, here's what Isro is planning in 2024

2023 marked a monumental year for the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), reaching a pinnacle with the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole. For ISRO, this success served as a launchpad for an even more ambitious 2024. With approximately twelve missions on the agenda, here's a rundown of the top seven:

ISRO kickstarted 2024 with the successful launch of Aditya L1 in January, an ambitious mission placing the spacecraft in the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 to unravel the mysteries of the solar corona. This mission is crucial for understanding solar flares and their impact on Earth's space environment. As of January 6, 2024, the Aditya-L1 solar observatory spacecraft has been successfully inserted into a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point. The L1 point is located about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth and allows the spacecraft to observe the Sun continuously.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1. Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR): A collaborative endeavour between National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and Isro, NISAR is set to revolutionise Earth observation. Operating in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), this observatory will complete global mapping every 12 days, offering comprehensive data on Earth's ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, rising sea levels, and natural hazards like earthquakes and tsunamis.

2.Gaganyaan-1 Mission: This aims to be India's first human space mission. The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate India's capability for human spaceflight by sending a crew of three members into orbit at an altitude of 400 km for a mission lasting three days. The objective is to safely return the crew to Earth, with a landing planned in the waters of the Indian Ocean.

3. Shukrayaan-1 Mission: This mission aims to study Venus, the second planet from the Sun. The mission is expected to be launched in the later months of 2024 and will be India's first mission to Venus. The mission will study the planet's atmosphere, surface, and geology and will provide valuable insights into the planet's evolution.

4. Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Building on past successes, Isro aims to launch the second edition of the Mars Orbiter Mission in the latter half of 2024. This mission seeks to deepen our understanding of Mars' surface, atmosphere, and climatic conditions.

5. RISAT-1A Mission: RISAT-1A isn't just your average satellite. It's like having a pair of X-ray glasses for Earth, capable of seeing through clouds, darkness, and even rough weather. This radar imaging satellite, modelled after the successful RISAT-1, aims to provide invaluable insights into land, ocean, and water resource management. Unlike optical satellites relying on sunlight, RISAT-1A uses radar technology to bounce radio waves off Earth's surface, creating detailed images regardless of time, weather, or lighting conditions.

6. XPoSat Mission: India's inaugural polarimetry mission, XPoSat, is set to launch in the first half of 2024. This satellite will explore the dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources under extreme conditions, shedding light on cosmic phenomena.

7.INSAT-3DS Satellite: This satellite serves as a successor to the Third Generation Meteorological Satellite in geostationary orbit. INSAT-3DS mission is tailored to advance meteorological observations. Its primary objectives include enhancing weather forecasting capabilities and facilitating disaster warnings through comprehensive monitoring of both land and ocean surfaces.



