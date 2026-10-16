FSSAI acts against Radisson Blu, e-commerce platforms over safety lapses

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken action against a hotel, three food businesses and two e-commerce platforms for food safety non-compliance and misleading claims, the regulator said in social media posts on Friday.

The action covers AB Hotels Limited (Radisson Blu Hotel), DNV Food Products Limited, Jhanvitanni, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Limited, and e-commerce platforms BigBasket and Flipkart India.

The regulator further issued an improvement notice to Radisson Blu Hotel over poor maintenance of premises and equipment, such as rusted machinery, freezer leakage and deficiencies in refrigeration, temperature monitoring, ventilation, flooring and lighting.

“Inadequate cleaning and sanitisation, stagnant water, drainage and food-waste issues, and deficiencies in pest control were observed, including cockroach and fly activity,” it said. “Food procurement and receiving checks were inadequate, including receipt of fungal-affected and deteriorated fruits and vegetables, with deficiencies in approved-vendor records and traceability.”

Cooking oil suitability checks were not carried out as required, and oils with TPC (total polar compounds) values of 31 and 24.4 were found in use in the NYC Kitchen, said the regulator. There was improper segregation of raw and cooked foods, vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, allergenic and non-allergenic foods, and food and non-food items. Food handlers were found working without gloves and hairnets, wearing jewellery and with long nails. The FSSAI licence was not prominently displayed either. The FBO (food business operator) has been directed to take immediate corrective measures and submit a detailed action taken report (ATR), with supporting documentary and photographic evidence. Failure to comply may lead to the suspension of the FSSAI licence, according to the regulator.

FSSAI also issued a notice to Gemini Edibles and Fats India Limited, Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited (BigBasket) and Flipkart India over misleading claims for “Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil.” According to the regulator, the product was promoted on e-commerce platforms and social media with claims such as “Reduces bad cholesterol and maintains/increases good cholesterol” and “10,000+ PPM Natural Oryzanol,” linking its consumption to cholesterol management and heart health. FSSAI found that these claims are not covered or permitted for edible vegetable oil (rice bran oil) under the Advertising and Claims Regulations, 2018. It also noted that Gemini Edibles and Fats India Limited was offering food products through its own e-commerce website without appearing to hold a valid central licence covering e-commerce activity.

The FBOs have been directed to show cause why action should not be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations made under it. DNV Food Products Limited had its licence suspended after FSSAI said it had observed food being manufactured and stored amid inadequate cleaning, stagnant water, cobwebs and flies, including a fly in direct contact with papad. Food handlers were found not wearing gloves and masks. Processing equipment was rusted, while flooring was damaged, walls were damp, paint was flaking, and ventilation and lighting were inadequate. Products were processed and repacked without the required licence endorsement, and food-grade packaging certificates, migration reports and mock recall records were unavailable, according to the regulator.