Coal Ministry proposes suspension of mining operations for plan violations

The Ministry of Coal has proposed a framework that allows authorities to suspend coal and lignite mining operations for violations of approved mining plans and requires company boards to submit annual declarations confirming compliance with the plans and applicable laws.

The draft Colliery Control (Amendment) Rules, 2026, propose that the competent authority would first direct a colliery owner to rectify a violation within a specified period. If it remains uncorrected, the authority may issue a 15-day show-cause notice asking why it should not suspend mining operations.

If the response is unsatisfactory, the authority may suspend all or part of the mining operations, allowing only activities necessary to bring the mine into conformity with its approved plan.

The draft also provides for temporary suspension of operations, with reasons recorded in writing, where the competent authority considers it necessary in the interests of public safety, environmental protection or preventing imminent or irreparable harm. The draft rules have been issued under Section 18 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The government has invited objections and suggestions, which will be considered after 30 days from the date the Gazette copies are made available to the public. The draft rules were published in the Gazette on 7 October. Stakeholders can submit their feedback to the Under Secretary (P&S-I Section) of the Ministry of Coal.

Separately, the board of the project-proponent company would be required to submit an annual declaration to the Coal Controller stating that all mining operations at its coal or lignite mine have been carried out in accordance with the approved mining plan and applicable laws. Where the project proponent is not an incorporated company, the colliery owner would submit the declaration. The proposed amendments also seek to define the powers and territorial jurisdiction of officers under the Coal Controller, including the Deputy Coal Controller, regional heads, Coal Superintendents, Assistant Coal Superintendents and surveyors. The Coal Controller would be authorised to prescribe their functions and jurisdiction.