UP govt to develop 1,000 acre data centre and IT hub in Bundelkhand

The Uttar Pradesh government is acquiring 1,000 acres of land to develop a data centre & IT hub in the arid region of Bundelkhand to foster the growth of new technologies.

The proposed hub would be a part of the overarching Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), which is envisaged over an area of 56,662 acres.

According to officials, 810 acres of the targeted 1,000 acres for the proposed data hub have been amassed so far.

The project would generate integrated infrastructure facilities for multifarious industrial activities in BIDA, which is expected to boost the state’s $1 trillion economy goal.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S P Goyal asked officials to speed up the land acquisition process in BIDA and other mega industrial development projects.

Of BIDA’s targeted 56,662 acres across 33 villages, the state government has approved 35,298 acres and 21,364 acres for acquisition in the first and second phases, respectively. BIDA has already acquired 28,874 acres of land, which is more than 80 per cent of the targeted first phase. Moreover, BIDA has demarcated swathes spanning 2,320 acres as activation area, while 1,000 acres are proposed for development, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to the government. The draft sector plan has also been prepared and will be finalised after approval of the BIDA Master Plan 2045, officials informed. The acquired land in BIDA will be allotted for industrial, commercial and infrastructural development.