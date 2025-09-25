Fssai launches dedicated licensing window for Ayurveda Aahara products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a dedicated licensing and registration window for Ayurveda Aahara products on its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal, marking a significant step towards formalising the traditional Ayurvedic food sector.

The new framework, operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will enable manufacturers across the country to apply for licences to produce and market traditional Ayurvedic foods through a streamlined process.

The initiative introduces a 'Kind of Business' (KoB) framework specifically for Ayurveda Aahara, designed to align traditional recipes documented in authoritative Ayurvedic texts with contemporary food safety and quality standards.

This regulatory pathway is expected to provide a major boost to both food and Ayurveda industries. "This regulation is rooted in the core Ayurvedic principle of personalised nutrition, which tailors diet to an individual's specific constitution (prakriti)," an official statement said on Thursday. The standardisation of these traditional formulations is anticipated to support industry growth while ensuring authentic and regulated Ayurveda Aahara products can serve as critical support for prescribed Ayurvedic treatment plans. To ensure a smooth industry transition, FSSAI has published a comprehensive list of 91 approved Ayurveda Aahara recipes through an order dated July 25, 2025. This pre-approved reference provides food business operators with clear guidelines for manufacturing products under the new category while maintaining both authenticity and regulatory compliance.