GNIDA registers over 3,000 flats in 3 months, eyes 6,000 by Diwali

Over 3,000 homebuyers have got their flats registered in the past three months, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has said, adding that the number of registration is expected to reach 6,000 by Diwali.

"From July 26 till now, flats have been registered in the names of 3,016 buyers," Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The registration department has earned Rs 86.81 crore, it said.

The authority also said it aims to register 6,000 flats and give possession their owners by Diwali in November.

NG Ravi Kumar, cheif executive authority of GNIDA, said the authority has organised a special registration camp for the convenience of flat buyers during Navratri, which is considers an auspicious period.

A special camp is being organised in the authority premises and a large number of flat buyers are taking advantage, Kumar said, adding that more than 150 flats were registered on Wednesday alone.

He said the authority will keep on organising such camps for the convenience of homebuyers.