Godrej Properties enters Vadodara with 34-acre residential land acquisition

Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej Industries Group, has entered the Vadodara market with the acquisition of a 34-acre land parcel to develop premium plotted residential units. The proposed project is expected to offer a saleable area of approximately 9 lakh square feet.

This marks the company’s second land acquisition in Gujarat in the past year. In October 2024, Godrej acquired a 3-acre parcel in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad, marking its foray into the city’s core residential segment.

Strategic location with strong connectivity

The newly acquired parcel is located on Ajwa Road, a rapidly developing corridor in Vadodara with strong infrastructure and connectivity to major city landmarks. The company said the site’s locational advantages make it ideal for a high-quality residential development.

“We are happy to announce our entry into the vibrant city of Vadodara. Reinforcing our commitment to the state and confidence in the market potential, this acquisition aligns strategically with our focus on entering high-growth cities through plotted developments,” said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and CEO, Godrej Properties. “Ajwa Road offers an excellent opportunity for expansion. Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving community that delivers long-term value to residents while leveraging Vadodara's immense growth potential,” he added. Aggressive expansion through plotted projects The Vadodara deal is part of a broader expansion strategy centred on acquiring large land parcels in emerging growth hubs. Earlier this month, Godrej Properties acquired 48 acres in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru, with a development potential of 1.1 million square feet.

On July 16, it announced its entry into Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with a 50-acre land acquisition, aiming to develop 9.5 lakh sq ft of saleable area, again focused on premium plotted housing. In January 2025, the company bought 24 acres in Indore for ₹120 crore for a plotted development project with an estimated revenue potential of ₹500 crore. Robust sales and continued land aggregation In June, Godrej sold 1,450 homes worth ₹2,000 crore at the launch of the first phase of its Barca township at Godrej MSR City in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. That same month, it acquired a 16-acre land parcel in Upper Kharadi, Pune, which is expected to generate ₹3,100 crore in revenue.