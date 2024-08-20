Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Govt bans export of de-oiled rice bran till next year's January 31

Govt bans export of de-oiled rice bran till next year's January 31

The government has banned exports of de-oiled rice bran, used in the cattle feed industry, till January 31, 2025.

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice
An exporter has to submit a 'certificate of origin' at the landing port of the importing country. This certificate is essential to prove where their goods come from. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has banned exports of de-oiled rice bran, used in the cattle feed industry, till January 31, 2025.

Earlier in March, the government imposed a ban on this product till July 31.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Export of de-oiled rice bran is prohibited up to January 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

In a separate trade notice, the DGFT said a revamped non-preferential Certificate of Origin (eCoO) 2.0 system has been launched.

An exporter has to submit a 'certificate of origin' at the landing port of the importing country. This certificate is essential to prove where their goods come from.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

States can buy rice from FCI at Rs 2,800 per quintal: Pralhad Joshi

Govt considers easing rice export limitations in boon to world buyers

Rice exporter GRM Overseas to raise Rs 136.5 cr via issue of share warrants

Basmati rice exports rose 22% till February FY24 on West Asia demand

Fifth time in a row: India invokes the peace clause for rice in WTO

Topics :RICEExport

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story