Govt clears 12 ECMS projects, launches application portal for ISM 2.0

The government on Friday approved 12 new applications under the ₹40,000 crore Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), taking the total number of proposed electronics component manufacturing units in the country to 118.

The new applications, approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday, entail production worth ₹39,045 crore and are expected to add 7,127 direct jobs in the sector.

These projects span Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh and will produce copper foil, cathode active material, speciality ceramics, multilayer printed circuit boards, relays and heat sinks.

Speaking at the event, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the approval of these new projects, along with past projects in the electronics component manufacturing ecosystem, would lay the “foundation for the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry”.

“India is strengthening its domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem, with a growing focus on manufacturing computers and their components within the country, reducing import dependence and building a robust, self-reliant electronics value chain,” Vaishnaw said. On Friday, Vaishnaw also launched a web portal that will start accepting applications for machinery and materials units, setting up new chip fabrication units, and strengthening semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging, as well as outsourced assembly and testing units in the country under the second phase of the ₹1.27 lakh crore India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 2.0). In the second phase of the mission, however, the government will accept only applications that are complete in all respects, the Union minister said, adding that there was no place for “placeholders” and “frivolous applicants” in the new scheme.