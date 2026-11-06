EV registrations hit October high, penetration slips on supply constraints

Electric vehicle (EV) registrations rose across all four vehicle segments in October, reaching a record 355,000 units for the month, but their share in overall vehicle retail declined sequentially in passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers as supply struggled to keep pace with demand.

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), EV retail grew 44.88 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in October, taking overall EV penetration to around 11.5 per cent from about 6 per cent a year earlier. However, electric passenger vehicle penetration declined to 7.3 per cent from 8.5 per cent in September, while electric two-wheeler penetration slipped to 9.7 per cent from 11.6 per cent. The share of electric three-wheelers also fell to 62.6 per cent from 64.9 per cent.

Fada attributed the supply constraints to demand for electric vehicles running ahead of availability. "Tellingly, demand ran ahead of supply this month," said Fada President Sai Giridhar, adding that elevated petrol and diesel prices, improved EV driving ranges and narrowing price differences between electric and conventional vehicles had strengthened buyer interest. He said availability, rather than demand, had become the binding constraint for EV sales. Despite the sequential decline in penetration, October marked the highest-ever retail registrations for the month across electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Tata retains electric PV lead Electric passenger vehicle registrations rose 76.47 per cent YoY to 37,049 units in October, compared with 20,995 units a year earlier. Sequentially, registrations increased 2.61 per cent from September's 36,108 units.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility retained its leadership with 14,669 registrations, up 77.61 per cent YoY. However, its registrations declined marginally by 0.82 per cent from September. Mahindra & Mahindra remained in second position with 8,538 registrations, growing 85.65 per cent YoY and 9.74 per cent sequentially. JSW MG Motor India ranked third with 5,939 registrations, followed by VinFast with 2,571 units and Kia India with 1,395 units. Maruti Suzuki registered 1,200 electric vehicles during the month, followed by Hyundai Motor India at 760 units and BYD India at 737 units. TVS, Bajaj lead electric two-wheelers Electric two-wheeler registrations increased 48.49 per cent YoY to 224,064 units in October, compared with 150,895 units a year earlier. Registrations were also up 8.08 per cent sequentially.

TVS Motor Company maintained its leadership with 60,490 registrations, up 94.66 per cent YoY and 11.94 per cent from September. Bajaj Auto followed with 49,126 registrations, growing 51.33 per cent YoY, while Ather Energy occupied the third position with 31,833 units. Hero MotoCorp was close behind with 29,923 registrations, up 81.36 per cent YoY and 23.03 per cent sequentially. Ola Electric continued to face pressure, with registrations falling 26.41 per cent YoY to 12,098 units. Sequentially, its registrations declined 10.06 per cent, placing it fifth in the electric two-wheeler market. Greaves Electric Mobility registered 10,839 units, while River Mobility recorded 6,817 units, growing nearly 274 per cent YoY from a smaller base.