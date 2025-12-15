Home / Industry / News / Govt finalises affidavit in Apple case, submission to Delhi High Court soon

Govt finalises affidavit in Apple case, submission to Delhi High Court soon

The CCI guidelines said that it would calculate the penalty amount up to 30 per cent of the average relevant turnover based on the nature and gravity of the contravention

Apple
premium
Apple’s petition is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, December 16. (Image: Bloomberg)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has finalised the affidavit it will submit soon in the Delhi High Court in the matter
of Apple’s petition challenging the recent amendments to the Competition Act that allow penalties to be based on a company’s global turnover, a senior official said.
 
Apple is facing a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged abuse of dominant position in the app store market, based on a complaint filed by non-profit Together We Fight Society.
 
CCI has not levied any penalty against Apple and is yet to take a decision in the case.
 
Apple’s petition is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, December 16.
 
The Competition Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament in March 2023.
 
The changes included empowering CCI to impose penalties on the global turnover of the companies. This provision was notified by MCA a year later in March 2024.
 
The guidelines, brought by the CCI, said that penalty for anti-competitive practices would not be imposed initially on the global and total turnover, but will be adjusted over the penalty calculated on the relevant turnover of the company.
 
The CCI guidelines said that it would calculate the penalty amount up to 30 per cent of the average relevant turnover based on the nature and gravity of the contravention. It would, however, adjust this penalty amount up to the legal maximum which, as per the new law, can go up to 10 per cent of the company’s global turnover based on various factors. For instance, the role of the enterprise in orchestrating the contravening conduct, and duration of such contravention would be taken into account.
 
At the same time, the CCI introduced several mitigating factors such as taking into consideration the implementation of a competition compliance program within the enterprise and whether there is substantial evidence showing that the enterprise’s involvement in the violation was limited.
 
The Commission would take note of the extent of cooperation by the enterprise during the Director General’s investigation
in adjusting the penalty amount along with voluntary termination of alleged anti-competitive conduct, under intimation to the CCI.
 
Appearing before a Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Apple, argued that the provision is unconstitutional and disproportionate.
 
For multi-product companies, Singhvi has said that penalties should be limited to the turnover generated by that specific product that is implicated in the alleged violation within India, rather than being calculated on worldwide revenues.
 
According to Apple’s plea, the new penalty framework exposes the company to potential fines of up to $38 billion, which is 10 per cent of its average global revenue over the past three years.
 
The company argued that such a penalty structure is arbitrary, excessive, and violates the principle of proportionality. It urged that any fines be calculated solely on the revenue of its India-based business segment.  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India preferred data centre destination, no power shortage: Piyush Goyal

Golden Growth Fund deploys ₹58 cr in South Delhi luxury floor projects

Premium

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs likely to see value growth slowing down

Premium

Nuclear sector needs strategy, skilled manpower to reach 100 GW by 2047

Premium

Centre mandates risk registers, umbrella geotech study in tunnel projects

Topics :Company NewsApple CCIGovernmentDelhi High Court

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story