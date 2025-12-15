Golden Growth Fund deploys ₹58 cr in South Delhi luxury floor projects

Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a category II alternative investment fund (AIF), on Monday announced the deployment of Rs 58 crore for the acquisition of two projects in South Delhi to develop luxury floors.

What is Golden Growth Fund investing in South Delhi?

“The deployed capital will be invested for the acquisition of two projects in Anand Niketan and Niti Bagh in South Delhi, with a total saleable area of about 26,000 square feet and an estimated sales potential of Rs 85 crore,” GGF said in a statement.

People in the know told Business Standard that while the structure of the Anand Niketan project has been completed, construction work at the Niti Bagh project has started.

What did GGF’s CEO say about returns and strategy? Commenting on the investment, Ankur Jalan, chief executive officer (CEO) at GGF, said the AIF is strengthening its portfolio while positioning itself for strong monetisation in the coming years. “We are positioned to identify and execute opportunities with clear revenue and internal rate of return (IRR) visibility for our investors in the South Delhi market,” he added. Jalan said the fund has delivered a 28.68 per cent IRR as of June 30, 2025, with professional management driving strategic planning and market insights, resulting in consistent income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

What is GGF’s focus and why is South Delhi attracting interest? Launched in September 2014, GGF committed to raising Rs 400 crore and targeting investments in South and Lutyens’ Delhi, making it the only fund investing in this end-user, niche and lucrative real estate market. The announcement comes as plot acquisition in the prime South Delhi market has increased, with demand for luxury apartments with amenities rising, according to experts. South Delhi is home to about 18,500 privately owned residential plots, classified into Category A, B, C and others by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).