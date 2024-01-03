Home / Industry / News / Govt launches 9th round of oil, gas blocks for bidding, ONGC wins big

Govt launches 9th round of oil, gas blocks for bidding, ONGC wins big

In the ninth bid round, 28 blocks, with an area of approximately 136,000 square kilometres, are on offer for bidding

Premium
Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday won seven of the 10 areas for exploration of oil and gas, while a consortium of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc, Oil India Limited, and Sun Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd walked away with one each in the latest bid round.

The Centre opened the ninth round of bidding under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP IX) for the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) sector.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In the ninth round of bidding, 28 blocks with an area of approximately 136,000 square km, are on offer for bidding.

Out of these, 23 blocks are based on Expressions of Interest (EoIs) received from companies from April 2022 to March 2023, while five were carved out by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH).

The 28 blocks under the present round are spread across eight sedimentary basins and include nine onland blocks, eight shallow water blocks, and 11 ultra-deepwater blocks.

Five companies -- ONGC, Vedanta Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Sun Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd and Reliance-BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd -- put in 13 bids for the 10 blocks on offer in OALP-VIII, according to the DGH.

On Wednesday, the government also signed contracts for 10 blocks awarded under the OALP VIII bid round and three Coal Bed Methane (CBM) blocks awarded under Special CBM Bid Round-SCBM 2022.

The 10 blocks offered under this round comprised an area of 34,364 square km spread across nine sedimentary basins.

A total of 13 bids were received for the 10 blocks. The estimated investment in awarded blocks for the committed exploration work programme is about $233 million.

Under the Special CBM Round-2022, 16 CBM blocks were offered for bidding, which spread across seven states covering an area of 5,817 square km.

A total of six bids were received for three blocks with an area of 717 square km. These three blocks were awarded to two companies.

The estimated investments in the awarded blocks for the committed exploration work programme are to the tune of $7.4 million.

The first seven OALP Bid Rounds led to an award of 134 blocks, covering an area of about 2.07 lakh square km, to leading E&P companies.

Now, with 10 more blocks being awarded under Round VIII, a total of 144 exploratory blocks have been awarded under the Hydrocarbon Exploration & Licensing Policy (HELP) regime, covering an area of 2,42,055 square km.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that currently, only 10 per cent of the sedimentary basin area is under active exploration.

However, with more areas coming under exploration, it is estimated that after the awarding of blocks under forthcoming OALP-IX and X Bid Rounds, about 560,000 square km area will come under exploration by the end of 2024, the minister added.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 50 Lakh base price

DGCA imposes penalties worth Rs 2.75 cr on India carriers in 2023

2024 to be 'good year' for smartphone industry: Xiaomi India President

FMCG cos to witness low topline growth in Q3, volume growth to remain soft

Q3 continues to be slow quarter for IT sector due to curtailed spending

Puneet Chhatwal takes over as FAITH chairman; will also remain Prez of HAI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hardeep Singh PuriOil block auction oil & gas blocksCentreOil MinistryONGCPetroleum Ministry

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story