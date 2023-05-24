Home / Economy / News / Govt mulls changes to MSME prepackaged scheme, more teeth for IBBI

Govt mulls changes to MSME prepackaged scheme, more teeth for IBBI

Experts feel that the current voting limit of 66 per cent for initiating the prepack process is a very rigid condition, which has been a deterrent for MSMEs

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Premium
Govt mulls changes to MSME prepackaged scheme, more teeth for IBBI

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taking cue from the poor response to the prepackaged scheme for MSMEs, the corporate affairs ministry is considering measures to make it more attractive. This would include more power to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for making changes as required for easing the process and holding more awareness and advocacy sessions for banks, according to government sources. 
“We are thinking of putting the prepackaged scheme in a sort of regulatory sandbox. Right now, it is a very prescriptive approach. Every step of the way is defined,” a senior government official said. 

Only three companies have been admitted under the scheme since 2021. The government is planning to take a more flexible approach and allow the IBBI to tweak requirements related to majority votes, avoidance transactions among other things for the MSMEs applying for the prepackaged insolvency scheme. Voting for initiating prepack process, government sources said should not be brought below 51 per cent from the current 66 per cent.
Prepackaged resolution is a fast track process that identifies a resolution plan before the admission of the process by National Company Law Tribunal. It is an arrangement where the promoter of the stressed company proposes a resolution plan to the creditors before the company can be taken to bankruptcy proceedings. The purpose of this scheme is not just to have a timely and faster resolution mechanism but also to give legal sanction to a plan agreed between banks, promoters and the buyer. 

Experts feel that the current voting limit of 66 per cent for initiating the prepack process is a very rigid condition, which has been a deterrent for MSMEs.
“A normal corporate insolvency resolution process ends up in the liquidation of a company if it does not get a resolution plan. Yet it commences on the application of a creditor… Reducing the threshold from 66 per cent to a reasonable level would make pre-packs an effective option,” said M S Sahoo, distinguished professor, National Law University, Delhi, and former chairperson of IBBI.

Sahoo also said prepackaged schemes should be made available to larger companies as well, along with proprietorship, partnership firms, which constitute more than 99 per cent of business units. “If pre-pack is good for MSME companies, it is good for all companies and also good for all MSMEs. The need for resolution of the stress of MSMEs is more acute as they are breeding ground of entrepreneurship and they experienced higher stress during Covid.” 
While MCA has also proposed expanding the scope of the prepackaged scheme to larger companies, senior officials said the fast-track mechanism outside NCLT is very similar to prepackaged scheme and is accessible to larger companies. 

The idea, at this stage, is to get better results for the existing scheme. The prepackage process for resolution has been popular in the UK, Europe and the US over the past decade. Government officials have indicated that it would gradually increase the threshold of companies that can take avail of the prepackaged resolution scheme. 

Also Read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Net zero target: How MSMEs are caught between a rock and a hard place

Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24

Budget 2023: Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs gets Rs 9,000-cr boost

NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

India's forex reserves comfortable for next 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal

War on inflation not over, we have to remain alert: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

From mangoes to luxury watches, people look to offload Rs 2,000 notes

First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

Topics :MSME sectorNational Company Law TribunalPackaging sector

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story