Govt mulls changes to MSME prepackaged scheme, more teeth for IBBI

“We are thinking of putting the prepackaged scheme in a sort of regulatory sandbox. Right now, it is a very prescriptive approach. Every step of the way is defined,” a senior government official said.

Taking cue from the poor response to the prepackaged scheme for MSMEs, the corporate affairs ministry is considering measures to make it more attractive. This would include more power to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for making changes as required for easing the process and holding more awareness and advocacy sessions for banks, according to government sources.