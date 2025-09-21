Govt maps 12,167 HSN codes to ministries to boost ease of doing business

The government has prepared a guidebook mapping 12,167 HSN codes to 31 ministries and departments to promote a data-driven approach for streamlining regulatory processes and enhancing ease of doing business, according to a statement on Sunday.

In trade parlance, every product is categorised under an HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) Code. It helps in systematic classification of goods across the globe.

Additionally, the development will support more effective trade agreement negotiations that are aligned with national economic priorities and domain strengths.

"With the facilitation for identification of the relevant ministry or department for specific HSN Codes, this initiative will streamline regulatory processes and further enhance ease of doing business," the commerce and industry ministry said.