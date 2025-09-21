Home / Industry / News / H-1B fee hike a wake-up call for GCCs to move up the value chain

H-1B fee hike a wake-up call for GCCs to move up the value chain

Experts say the US visa fee hike will push firms to expand global capability centres in India, but warn GCCs must move beyond delivery roles to create greater value

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
The US decision to charge $100,000 for all new H-1B visa applications is a setback for the IT services industry, which will have to further reduce its dependence on that channel. However, experts said it will boost the already booming global capability centres (GCCs) in India as companies offshore more critical work.
 
Many have described this move as America’s loss and India’s gain, predicting a reverse brain drain with more professionals returning from the US to take up jobs in the thousands of GCCs spread across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram.
 
“Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, which are major H-1B beneficiaries, will double down on their GCCs and R&D hubs in India. The ‘war for talent’ in the US is about to get a lot more strategic, as the most innovative minds will now be based where cost-effectiveness and talent pool converge, right here in India,” said Avinash Vashistha, chairman and chief executive officer of Tholons, in a LinkedIn post. 
India has about 1,760 GCCs, according to Nasscom, and this number is expected to cross 2,000 by the end of next year. Many of these centres, seen as extensions of headquarters, work on cutting-edge technology in retail, automotive, healthcare, and banking, with greater control over product R&D, analytics, and design than before. Several global executives also operate out of these centres, with teams reporting to them worldwide.
 
However, many GCCs have not attained that level of maturity despite operating in India for years and are still seen as delivery centres rather than value-creating hubs. This could pose a major challenge as sentiment in President Trump’s circle turns hostile to both H-1B visas and outsourcing.
 
Shalini Pillay, partner and India leader for GCCs at KPMG India, said the situation was a wake-up call for such centres to focus on more value-added work and position themselves as indispensable to their global organisations. “Not all GCCs have reached the desired maturity level,” she said.
 
A report by the Boston Consulting Group stated that only 8 per cent of Indian GCCs qualify as top performers. Around 66 per cent are classified as average performers and 20 per cent as above average.
 
According to a note by Emkay, the H-1B fee shock and rising uncertainty could accelerate the GCC trajectory and lift their share of India’s total services exports over time.
 
Lalit Ahuja, co-founder and chief executive officer of ANSR, said while the drastic move was a blow to the IT industry, GCCs had been neutralising the impact of immigration challenges in recent years as more high-end technology work was delegated.
 
“The work done by people on H-1B visas can be done here by GCCs, unless impacted by tariffs,” he cautioned, referring to the proposed HIRE Act in the US Senate, which seeks to tax outsourced work at 25 per cent.
 
Ahuja also stressed that GCCs cannot focus only on commoditised work. “The fundamental premise of a GCC is its focus on high-quality work and not commoditised activity,” he said.
 
Monica Pingal, chief executive officer of Bhartiya Converge, said as US companies curb on-site staffing and accelerate offshoring, GCCs in India will emerge as preferred hubs for critical operations. The return of skilled professionals who might otherwise have relocated to the US will also strengthen the domestic talent pipeline.

Topics :H-1B VisaIndian investments into GCCIT services

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

