Govt may clarify prospective clause of IBC exemption for aviation

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to clarify to the Delhi High Court the recent amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) regulations that exempts aircraft, engines, etc from the moratorium clause is meant to be prospective and apply to new insolvencies that arise in the future, official sources said.

The High Court has asked the government for its response to a plea by a Gofirst lessor.

In a major relief to aircraft lessors, MCA has exempted all transactions and agreements relating to aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes, and helicopters from the moratorium under section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on October 3.



The move might be a deterrent for the airlines that end up in insolvency but gives a leg up to lessors' business.

The MCA notification is in line with the Cape Town Convention bill which the civil aviation ministry had first introduced in 2018. The bill assures lessors that their assets such as aircraft would not get stuck if a company becomes insolvent, as has happened in the case of Go First - currently undergoing insolvency proceedings.

A senior government official told Business Standard that the intent of the law is to exempt leased-out engines and aircraft in future insolvencies and not where the insolvency process has already started.







Also Read: Wadia Group to stay away from Go First insolvency process: Report In Go First’s cases, lessors had applied to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the deregistration of 45 aircraft prior to its admission of insolvency. These applications were put on hold following the admission of insolvency and the commencement of a moratorium.

Legal opinion has been divided on whether the Gofirst lessors can avail of the new provision to get back the control of their assets from the stressed airline. Lovejeet Singh, partner, Chandhiok & Mahajan said, “This is a major development and will provide protection to lessors going forward. It takes India one step closer to its commitment under the Cape Town Convention. However, in my view, it may not provide relief to the lessors of Go First as the notification is not applicable retrospectively.”



Many feel that the issue needs clarity which would come once the Delhi High Court pronounces its order.

In June this year, MCA granted a similar exemption to petroleum assets leased out by a company undergoing insolvency proceedings. The idea was to ensure that national assets in the petroleum sector do not lie idle.

The ministry's notification on October 3 said, “The Central Government hereby notifies that the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016), shall not apply to transactions, arrangements or agreements, under the Convention and the Protocol, relating to aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes, and helicopters.”