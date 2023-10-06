Home / Industry / News / Govt may liberalise FDI norms for space sector: DPIIT secy Rajesh Kumar

Govt may liberalise FDI norms for space sector: DPIIT secy Rajesh Kumar

Speaking on the government's policies, he said, FDI liberalisation has substantially been achieved in India except for a few strategic sectors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government may liberalise foreign direct investment norms for the country's Space sector, as it eyes further improvement in ease of doing business, a top official said on Friday.

Presently, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Space sector is allowed up to 100 per cent in the area of Satellites-Establishment and Operations through government route only.

While addressing a road-show event for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held on January 10-12, 2024, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said, the government may liberalise FDI norms for the country's Space sector.

Speaking on the government's policies, he said, FDI liberalisation has substantially been achieved in India except for a few strategic sectors.

"We've tried to maintain an almost Open Sky policy for almost all sectors of the economy. Though that liberalisation will continue and we may expand it further to even some of our sectors like Space as well.

The Secretary said, India is also focusing on improving ease of doing business and ease of logistics and in both of these India's "global ranking is on an upswing".

Also Read

Looking at further easing FDI norms in space sector: DPIIT secretary

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

Equity FDI into India declines sharply to $5.7 bn in April-July period

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

Indian steel companies plan price rises as coking coal costs surge

RBI's status quo on rates: Housing sales to get boost, say realtors

Inox Air to invest Rs 500 cr on gas purification facilities for chip fabs

As business from West takes a hit, Indian IT firms explore African market

Gaming corners second largest slice of media pie, says Omdia research

Topics :FDIforeign direct investmentsSpace startupDPIIT

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story