Govt plans mandatory energy storage rules for power distributors by March

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

India plans to make it mandatory for electricity distributors to buy some energy storage capacity as part of their renewable purchases, as the government seeks to curb clean power wastage.

Details of the policy, including how much storage distributors will be required to buy, are still being discussed, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said on Thursday. The government plans to finalize the rules by March, he said at the Bharat RE Summit in New Delhi.

The mandate aims to boost investment in batteries that can store surplus electricity and release it when supplies tighten. Solar generation peaks during the day while wind output fluctuates with weather conditions, leaving the grid with too much power at some times and shortages at others. Without sufficient storage, grid operators can be forced to curtail renewable output.