Canada on Thursday resumed category-based Express Entry draws for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations after a gap of more than 31 months, issuing 600 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) set the minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score at 547 for the draw. Candidates needed eligible work experience in one of 11 occupations to qualify.

This was the third Express Entry draw in November. It followed a Provincial Nominee Program draw on November 23, which issued 1,999 invitations, and a Canadian Experience Class (CEC) draw earlier in the month.

How does Canada's Express Entry system work?

Express Entry is Canada's online system for managing applications for permanent residence under three federal economic immigration programmes:

Federal Skilled Worker Program

Federal Skilled Trades Program

Canadian Experience Class

Candidates create an online profile and receive a CRS score based on factors such as age, education, work experience and language proficiency. IRCC conducts regular draws and invites candidates who meet the applicable score and category requirements to apply for permanent residence.

Canada Express Entry: Details of the November 26 STEM draw

The November 26 draw was conducted at 12:52 UTC. Its key details were:

Draw type: Category-based selection – STEM occupations

Invitations issued: 600

Minimum CRS score: 547

Rank required: 600 or higher

Tie-breaking date: December 2, 2025, at 16:52:51 UTC

The tie-breaking rule applies to candidates with the minimum CRS score of 547. Those who submitted their Express Entry profiles before the specified date and time were given priority over candidates with the same score who submitted their profiles later.

Why is this STEM draw important?

IRCC had not conducted a STEM-specific Express Entry draw since April 11, 2024, when it issued 4,500 invitations with a minimum CRS score of 491.

Earlier STEM draws included:

December 2023: 5,900 invitations, with a CRS cutoff of 481.

July 2023: 500 invitations, with a CRS cutoff of 486.

The November 26 draw differs from these earlier rounds in three ways.

First, its CRS cutoff of 547 is considerably higher than the previous STEM draw thresholds. Second, the number of invitations has fallen to 600, compared with thousands in the 2023 and 2024 rounds.

Third, the eligible occupation list has been reduced from 24 NOC codes to 11 under the revised Express Entry categories announced in February 2026.

Which 11 occupations qualify for the STEM draw?

The following occupations under Canada's National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021 system were eligible for the November 26 selection round:

1. Architecture and science managers (TEER 0)

2. Cybersecurity specialists (TEER 1)

3. Civil engineers (TEER 1)

4. Mechanical engineers (TEER 1)

5. Electrical and electronics engineers (TEER 1)

6. Industrial and manufacturing engineers (TEER 1)

7. Geological engineers (TEER 1)

8. Civil engineering technologists and technicians (TEER 2)

9. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians (TEER 2)

10. Electrical and electronics engineering technologists and technicians (TEER 2)

11. Insurance agents and brokers (TEER 3)

ALSO READ: Canada could admit 662k permanent residents in 2027, 74% above target: RBC Several technology occupations, including software developers (NOC 21232), software engineers (NOC 21231), data scientists (NOC 21211) and web developers (NOC 21234), are no longer included in the revised list.

What are the eligibility requirements for STEM candidates?

Under the 2026 category-based selection framework, candidates must have at least 12 months of cumulative work experience in an eligible occupation within the previous three years.

The experience can be acquired in Canada or abroad and does not need to be continuous. It must meet IRCC's requirements for full-time work or its equivalent in part-time employment.

This is a change from the previous six-month work experience requirement and narrows the pool of candidates eligible for STEM-specific draws.

What should candidates do after receiving an ITA?

Candidates invited in the November 26 draw have 60 days from the date of invitation to submit a complete application for permanent residence.

They should:

1. Check their eligibility: Verify that their work experience matches one of the 11 eligible NOC occupations. Job duties, rather than job titles alone, determine the appropriate NOC classification.

2. Prepare supporting documents: These include valid language test results, an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA), employment reference letters, police clearance certificates and medical examination documents, as applicable.

3. Meet the deadline: Submit the complete permanent residence application within 60 days of receiving the ITA. Failure to meet the deadline means the invitation expires.

4. Update relevant information: Disclose changes in employment, education, language scores or other circumstances that could affect CRS scores or eligibility.