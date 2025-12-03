Home / Industry / News / Govt proposes board approval, CCO nod for opening coal mines in draft rules

Under the proposed framework, companies engaged in coal mining must obtain prior approval from their Board of Directors before opening any mine, seam or section of a seam

To improve clarity around compliance, the draft proposes that the Coal Controller Organisation develop and publish an indicative list of permissions required from the central and state governments and other statutory bodies before mining activity can begin.
The Ministry of Coal has proposed significant amendments to the Colliery Control Rules, 2004, introducing new approval and reporting requirements for opening coal mines and restarting operations. The ministry has invited comments on the draft Colliery Control (Amendment) Rules, 2025.
 
Under the proposed framework, companies engaged in coal mining must obtain prior approval from their Board of Directors before opening any mine, seam or section of a seam.
 
“While according approval, the Board shall ensure that all requisite permissions have been obtained and compliances done as prescribed by the Central Government, the State Government and statutory bodies,” the draft rules noted.
 
For entities that are not incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, the draft mandates prior permission from the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) for opening new mining areas or sections.
 
The amendments also widen the scope of the approval requirement to include the reopening of mines or seams that have remained closed for 180 days or more. Any such resumption of operations would require the same level of approval as a new opening.
 
To improve clarity around compliance, the draft proposes that the Coal Controller Organisation develop and publish an indicative list of permissions required from the central and state governments and other statutory bodies before mining activity can begin.
 
In addition to obtaining prior approval, mine owners will also be required to submit a formal intimation to the Coal Controller within 15 days of opening a mine, seam or section.
 

