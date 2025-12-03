Home / Industry / News / DoT removes mandate to smartphone maker to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
India withdrew the controversial directions to smartphone makers that mandated them to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app by March next year, a move that had caused a political furore and triggered backlash on social media.
 
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said on Wednesday that smartphone makers were not mandated to pre-install the app and the decision was taken after the government saw a substantial spike in app downloads following the directive issued last month.
 
“Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, the government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers,” the DoT, under the Ministry of Communications, said in a statement on Wednesday evening. According to officials, the department will issue a circular to the effect.
 
The government’s statement came a day after clarifications that the app could be deleted, even as some global handset makers indicated to the government that they were unlikely to implement the directive.
 
The DoT added that in one day since December 1, more than 6 lakh citizens registered for downloading the app, which was a 10x increase in its uptake. The department further stated that 1.4 crore users downloaded the app and were contributing information on 2,000 fraud incidents per day. “The number of users has been increasing rapidly and the mandate to install the app was meant to accelerate this process and make the app available to less aware citizens easily,” the department said, giving the rationale behind issuing the directive to handset makers.
 
Earlier in the day, telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said in the Lok Sabha that the government was open to making changes to the rules that mandated pre-loading of the app based on the feedback it would get from consumers.
 
The Sanchar Saathi portal, started in 2023, and the app, started in January 2025, have together enabled disconnection of 1.5 crore fraudulent connections, tracing of 26 lakh stolen mobile phones and recovery of 7 lakh stolen mobile phones.
 
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Scindia clarified concerns about the app being potentially used for surveillance and monitoring by the government. “I must affirm that, on this app, neither is snooping possible, nor will snooping happen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to give power into the hands of the country's public so that they can keep themselves safe,” he said.
 
The DoT’s AI and Intelligence unit issued the directive on November 28, mandating smartphone makers to pre-load the app on devices before sale, and “endeavour to push the app” to units already manufactured and sitting in sales channels through software updates. The directive, issued under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, also required that the pre-loaded app not be deletable.
 
The directive led to a political furore, with leaders of Opposition parties alleging the app could become a tool for surveillance, while legal and public policy experts cautioned that the move was in contravention of the spirit of the privacy laws the government had brought in last month.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

