Govt reopens PLI scheme application window for white goods till Nov 10

The government has reopened the application window for the PLI scheme for white goods (ACs and LED Lights) till November 10, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The application window for round four, originally open from September 15 to October 14, has been extended in view of the strong industry response and increasing investment appetite under the Scheme.

The PLI scheme for White Goods, launched in April 2021 with a total outlay of Rs 6,238 crore, aims to boost domestic manufacturing, promote component localization, and strengthen India's global competitiveness in the air conditioner and LED lighting sectors.

"The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has extended the application window for Round 4 of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) till 10th November 2025," it said.