Home / Industry / News / Govt reopens PLI scheme application window for white goods till Nov 10

Govt reopens PLI scheme application window for white goods till Nov 10

The application window for round four, originally open from September 15 to October 14, has been extended in view of the strong industry response and increasing investment appetite under the Scheme

air conditioner, AC
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has reopened the application window for the PLI scheme for white goods (ACs and LED Lights) till November 10, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The application window for round four, originally open from September 15 to October 14, has been extended in view of the strong industry response and increasing investment appetite under the Scheme.

The PLI scheme for White Goods, launched in April 2021 with a total outlay of Rs 6,238 crore, aims to boost domestic manufacturing, promote component localization, and strengthen India's global competitiveness in the air conditioner and LED lighting sectors.

"The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has extended the application window for Round 4 of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) till 10th November 2025," it said.

The scheme is to be implemented over a seven-year period, from 2021-22 to 2028-29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Number of GCCs to rise to over 2,500 by 2030 from current 1,700: ICRA

Govt working on steps to improve supply of rare earth minerals: Goyal

Diwali through the ages: From harvest roots to LED-lit celebrations

Centre refuses deadline extension for pharma firms after Coldrif deaths

How the Trump Organization expanded its real estate presence in India

Topics :PLI schemeair conditioners

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story