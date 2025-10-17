How the Trump Organization expanded its real estate presence in India

Expanding portfolio
Key projects of the Trump Org
- Trump World Center, Pune: The Trump Organization’s first commercial project in India is a 1.6 million sq ft development being built with Kundan Spaces. The twin 22-storey towers in Kalyani Nagar will house office spaces with views of Pune’s skyline.
- Trump Residences, Gurugram: Developed with M3M Group, this residential project has seen bookings exceeding ₹2,000 crore since launch. Located in Gurugram, it targets the city’s high-end housing market.
- Trump Towers, Kolkata: In partnership with Unimark Group, the Trump brand has entered Eastern India with this project along Kolkata’s EM Bypass corridor, offering premium residential units.
- Trump Tower, Mumbai: Part of The Park development in Worli, Trump Tower Mumbai is a 75-storey building standing 268 metres tall. The project includes high-end residences and was designed by HBA Studio, Singapore.
Financial overview
Partners driving expansion
- Tribeca Developers (Kalpesh Mehta): Primary partner for Trump-branded projects, handling site selection and development. Mehta studied at Wharton alongside Donald Trump Jr.
- M3M Group: Gurugram-based developer involved in luxury residential projects; its owners have faced legal scrutiny.
- Reliance 4IR Realty (Reliance Industries): Partnered on high-end developments, paying around $10 million in 2024 for a Mumbai project.
- Lodha Group: Collaborated on Trump Tower Mumbai and other luxury residential projects.
- Unimark Group: Kolkata-based partner for branded residential developments targeting the luxury segment.
- Panchshil Realty: Pune-based developer contributing to Trump-branded projects in the region.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app