How the Trump Organization expanded its real estate presence in India

The Trump Organization, which made its foray into the Indian real estate market in 2012, has steadily deepened its presence over the past decade, making the country one of its largest markets outside the United States.

Since its entry, the privately held, family-run business of US President Donald Trump has collaborated with leading Indian developers to launch several high-end Trump-branded projects across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Kolkata. These developments include luxury residences and commercial spaces, collectively positioning the Trump brand as a prominent player in India’s premium real estate landscape.

Expanding portfolio

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner of the Trump Organization in India, plans to invest ₹6,000–₹7,000 crore in four additional Trump-branded developments in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida. This is expected to add up to 8 million square feet to the organisation’s existing portfolio.

ALSO READ: We'll have to go in if Hamas doesn't stop killings in Gaza, says Trump By the time the current developments are finished, the company’s total footprint in India is expected to reach around 11 million square feet. This marks a significant increase from roughly 3 million sq ft completed as of 2024. Here’s a look at how the Trump brand has grown its presence in India. Key projects of the Trump Org As of 2025, the Trump Organization, in partnership with Tribeca Developers, has diversified its portfolio to cover nearly 11 million sq ft of real estate across six cities. Key projects include:

Trump World Center, Pune: The Trump Organization’s first commercial project in India is a 1.6 million sq ft development being built with Kundan Spaces. The twin 22-storey towers in Kalyani Nagar will house office spaces with views of Pune’s skyline.

The Trump Organization’s first commercial project in India is a 1.6 million sq ft development being built with Kundan Spaces. The twin 22-storey towers in Kalyani Nagar will house office spaces with views of Pune’s skyline. Trump Residences, Gurugram: Developed with M3M Group, this residential project has seen bookings exceeding ₹2,000 crore since launch. Located in Gurugram, it targets the city’s high-end housing market.

Developed with M3M Group, this residential project has seen bookings exceeding ₹2,000 crore since launch. Located in Gurugram, it targets the city’s high-end housing market. Trump Towers, Kolkata: In partnership with Unimark Group, the Trump brand has entered Eastern India with this project along Kolkata’s EM Bypass corridor, offering premium residential units.

In partnership with Unimark Group, the Trump brand has entered Eastern India with this project along Kolkata’s EM Bypass corridor, offering premium residential units. Trump Tower, Mumbai: Part of The Park development in Worli, Trump Tower Mumbai is a 75-storey building standing 268 metres tall. The project includes high-end residences and was designed by HBA Studio, Singapore. Financial overview The Trump Organization has earned at least ₹175 crore through its partnerships with leading Indian developers across seven projects, according to The Indian Express. Between 2012 and 2019, the company collected $11.3 million in royalties and fees from four Trump-branded projects in Pune, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Kolkata.