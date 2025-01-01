Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Govt's export arm EIC plans to expand food testing infra to boost exports

Govt's export arm EIC plans to expand food testing infra to boost exports

EIC is an advisory body to the central government. It notifies commodities which will be subjected to quality control or inspection prior to export

Exports, Export
To prepare a plan for this, the EIC has initiated a detailed study on gap assessment on food testing infrastructure for exports. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The commerce ministry's arm Export Inspection Council (EIC) is planning to expand the country's food testing infrastructure in a holistic way to boost outbound shipments, a senior government official said.

To prepare a plan for this, the EIC has initiated a detailed study on gap assessment on food testing infrastructure for exports.

"Though we have taken a number of measures, we are doing a more deeper analysis commodity and area-wise. We are trying to find out gaps in our food testing infrastructure. We hope that the study will be over in 2-3 months and after that we will come up with a full plan of how to expand our infrastructure in a more holistic way," Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Nitin Kumar Yadav told reporters here.

EIC is an advisory body to the central government. It notifies commodities which will be subjected to quality control or inspection prior to export; establish standards of quality for such notified commodities, and specify the type of quality control or inspection to be applied to such commodities.

The EIC is also set to launch an integrated traceability module to streamline and manage processes involved in inspection, testing and certification for exports, he said, adding that they are adopting advanced technologies like IoT-based sampling techniques.

New laboratories are coming up in Ahmedabad, Faridabad and Mangalore, he said.

Also Read

India's goods, services exports likely to cross $800 bn in 2024: GTRI

India targeting Russia to boost banana exports to $1 bn: APEDA chairman

India's exports to Australia up 64.4% in Nov: Commerce ministry data

Recovery in markets, focus on key products boost export prospects for 2025

WT-ECIB scheme likely to benefit 1,000 new small exporters, says govt

Further, the EIC is signing mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) and MoUs for different products with different countries so that the EIC's mechanisms and processes are recognised the world over.

It helps exporters cut transaction costs.

"We are aspiring that India do MRAs. We are also understanding requirements of other countries and we are developing capacities so that we can have MRAs with them," Yadav said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Housing prices may see modest growth in 2025, say property experts

Centre to address high mining taxes in upcoming consultations with states

Core sector growth beats high-base effect, at 4-month high of 4.3% in Nov

Premium

TCS, Infosys, Wipro on edge as H-1B changes loom with Trump's return

New aviation law 'Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam' to take effect from Jan 1

Topics :India exportsIndia tradeCommerce ministry

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story