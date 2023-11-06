Home / Industry / News / Govt to make investments worth Rs 33,129 cr during 2nd World Food India

Govt to make investments worth Rs 33,129 cr during 2nd World Food India

Companies such as Amul, ITC, Mondelez, Kellogg's, AB InBev, IB Group, Balaji Wafers, Ananda Dairy, Fertis, and Bikanerwala were among the signatories, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Global and domestic investors have committed an investment of Rs 33,129 crore in India's sunrise food processing sector during the second edition of World Food India, the government said on Monday.

The Union Food Processing Industries Ministry has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various companies in this regard during the three-day World Food India that concluded on November 5.

"The event concluded with a substantial surge of investment interest, resulting in the signing of MoUs worth Rs 33,129 crore underscoring the event's significant impact on propelling India's food processing sector," an official statement said.

Companies such as Amul, ITC, Mondelez, Kellogg's, AB InBev, IB Group, Balaji Wafers, Ananda Dairy, Fertis, and Bikanerwala were among the signatories, it said.

Addressing a valedictory session of the event, President Droupadi Murmu had highlighted that the first edition had attracted a large number of investment commitments and "Rs 22,711 crore of investment has been grounded or completed so far".

The first edition was held in 2017, but in consecutive years the event could not be organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested

WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Highlights: India win by 33 runs, take unassailable lead

WI vs IND 2nd T20 Highlights: Pooran, Hosein heroes; Windies win by 2 wkts

'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake'

L&T arm secures Bhogapuram International Airport project in Andhra Pradesh

Construction equipment sales rise 31% to 30,078 units in Q2FY24: ICEMA

Solar module manufacturing capacity to touch 60 GW mark by 2025: ICRA

Mundra Port sets new record of handling cargo volumes of 16.1 MMT in Oct

India to remain export mkt for coking coal; rising prices a concern: ISA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :World Food IndiaWorld Food India (WFI) eventAmulKellogg

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story