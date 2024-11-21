Goyal urges industry to raise quality standards, appoint representatives

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said there is a need to raise quality standards in the country, urging the industry to tap into its technical committees and appoint representatives to ensure standards are maintained.

“India will not only be a trusted partner but also a provider of quality goods. This will be a potent combination defining our journey towards a Viksit Bharat,” Goyal said at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) 97th annual general meeting and annual convention.

The minister also urged industry leaders to play a more proactive role and work closely with the government to reduce compliance burdens and decriminalise laws detrimental to businesses. This will lead to improvement in the ease of doing business. He also said that Rs 1 lakh crore allotted by the government under the newly operationalised Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) should be utilised by the industry to foster innovation and create a research-based ecosystem in the country.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, who was also at the event, said the government will facilitate the setting up of more industrial parks in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and a framework for this should be ready by the year-end.

“We have notified 11 industrial corridors. In these corridors, we have central (government’s) level 20 smart industrial townships planned out. In addition, a lot of other sectoral parks have been set up. We plan to facilitate more industrial parks in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. We have had consultations with the industry,” Bhatia said.

The secretary further said the government’s flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme across 14 sectors has attracted investment worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore. Such investments have brought along critical technology.

The scheme has already resulted in exports of products worth Rs 4 lakh crore.

The Rs 1.97 lakh crore worth PLI scheme aims to make India a manufacturing powerhouse, improve the cost competitiveness of locally produced goods, create employment opportunities, curb cheap imports, and boost exports. The scheme has been launched for 14 sectors, including mobiles, drones, telecom, textiles, automobiles, white goods, pharmaceutical drugs, among others.

The secretary urged the industry to take advantage of India’s relaxed foreign direct investment policy and eye collaborations to gain access to technology and markets.

As far as the Startup India programme is concerned, there are 1.53 lakh registered startups. “We are also pushing for deep tech startups to be facilitated by looking at their long-term financing needs. We are also hopeful that startups will be able to take advantage of research funds announced by the Budget,” Bhatia added.