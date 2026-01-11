Grok removes nearly 3,500 sexually explicit posts, bars 600 accounts

On January 7, Musk-owned X submitted a reply to the IT ministry, stating that while it understood the gravity of the situation, the platform said that, since Grok was an artificial intelligence chat-enabled tool, users who generated the objectionable, sexually explicit images were to be blamed, and not the platform, which was protected by the safe harbour provision under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
The IT ministry, however, was unsatisfied with X’s response to the issue and sought a detailed action-taken report in another notice sent on Thursday. In the second notice, the IT ministry also asked X to detail the actions it had taken against the erring accounts in India and worldwide.